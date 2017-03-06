Where We Live: Where is Joan of Arc’s flag?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s most unique pieces of public art is missing something, and hundreds have called the city to let them know.

But don’t worry: Joan of Arc will soon be put together again.

The larger-than-life statue of the French teenage warrior has been in Portland’s Laurelhurst neighborhood since 1924.

The statue depicts Joan of Arc leading her troops to victory over the British in the Hundred Years War during the 1400s.

But lately, many wonder who took her golden flag.

The Regional Arts and Culture Council, which maintains public art, removed the flag to fix it.

“So a crack had started at the top, and we thought, you know, we better take this down and get it repaired,” said Keith Lachowicz with the Regional Arts and Culture Council.

When the gilded flag and flagpole are returned to Joan’s hand, it will restore one of Portland’s most remarkable landmarks.

“Every day, as you can see, thousands of people drive by and look at Joan,” said Lachowicz.

The bronze, copper and gold leaf statue was donated by world traveler Dr. Henry Coe, who eventually settled in Portland.

There are only six like it in the world, the masterpiece in Paris and 5 using the casting from that original.

“I have seen a couple of the other Joan of Arcs out there in the world, and it really makes me proud to see that and know that Portland has one too,” said Lachowicz

The repair work is being done offsite, and when the flag is reassembled, it must be also be gilded again. It’s delicate work that requires a stretch of dry days, meaning it could be a month or more before Joan is reunited with her symbol of victory.

The statue does get graffiti every now and then, and there was a major restoration done in 2002.

Joan of Arc is at the Coe traffic circle at Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard and Northeast Glisan Street.