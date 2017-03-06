Man surrenders in death of Washougal woman, 78

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KOIN) — The death of a 78-year-old woman whose body was found inside a home in Washougal has been deemed suspicious by investigators, and a suspect is now in custody.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, did not die of natural causes, Washougal Police Commander Cook told KOIN 6 News. He did not elaborate on how the woman died, and said police went to the house in the 3300 block of H Street on a welfare check.

However, investigators added there is no danger to the public.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a man surrendered around noon.

JUST IN: Clark County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody for the suspicious death in Washougal. He turned himself in to PD pic.twitter.com/lLjjVtC2jb — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) March 6, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.