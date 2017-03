PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an 80-year-old woman who was an unintended target.

Noelle St. John was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months for shooting Donna Doris McQueen in June 2016.

The woman was shot in her residence at Clackamas Trails Apartments in Milwaukie when St. John fired a gun in the complex.

Under the agreement, all other charges were dropped and a second case of prostitution was dismissed.