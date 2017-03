WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a 2-car crash in Tigard Monday night, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

The crash happened at SW Roy Rogers Road and SW Scholls Ferry Road.

One person was extricated from a car and transported to the hospital for treatment, TVF&R said. The extent of that person’s injuries is currently unknown.

Another person reportedly died at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area for an investigation.