The Thinker Duck finds a home at UO Portland

Published:
The UO mascot as The Thinker in the university's Portland facility, March 6, 2017 (Courtesy photo)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new thinker in town. And it’s a Duck.

A new 7-foot bronze statue of the Oregon Duck mascot in the mode of Auguste Rodin’s ” The Thinker” was placed in the lobby of UO’s academic facility in North Portland.

The sculpture was made by UO grad Alison Brown, who also made an 8-foot bronze sculpture of the mascot for the Knight Arena in 2016.

