The Thinker Duck finds a home at UO Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new thinker in town. And it’s a Duck.
A new 7-foot bronze statue of the Oregon Duck mascot in the mode of Auguste Rodin’s ” The Thinker” was placed in the lobby of UO’s academic facility in North Portland.
The sculpture was made by UO grad Alison Brown, who also made an 8-foot bronze sculpture of the mascot for the Knight Arena in 2016.
UO mascot as The Thinker
