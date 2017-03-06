The Thinker Duck finds a home at UO Portland

Related Coverage Local UO grad sculpting her way to fame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new thinker in town. And it’s a Duck.

A new 7-foot bronze statue of the Oregon Duck mascot in the mode of Auguste Rodin’s ” The Thinker” was placed in the lobby of UO’s academic facility in North Portland.

The sculpture was made by UO grad Alison Brown, who also made an 8-foot bronze sculpture of the mascot for the Knight Arena in 2016.

UO mascot as The Thinker View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The UO mascot as The Thinker in the university's Portland facility, March 6, 2017 (Courtesy photo) The UO mascot as The Thinker in the university's Portland facility, March 6, 2017 (Courtesy photo) Sculptor Alison Brown stands next to one of her bronze creations for the University of Oregon (Courtesy photo) The UO mascot as The Thinker in the university's Portland facility, March 6, 2017 (Courtesy photo) The UO mascot as The Thinker in the university's Portland facility, March 6, 2017 (Courtesy photo)