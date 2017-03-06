Police: Man touched self inappropriately in baby store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after police say he was seen masturbating in a Portland baby goods store.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to a baby goods store at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Division Street in response to William J. Wimberly, Jr., 23, following a woman around and touching himself inappropriately. The incident took place on February 26.

Police were able to arrest Wimberly when he returned to the same business the next day.

Video surveillance matches the 33-year-old woman’s report and shows Wimberly casually strolling the aisles while touching himself inappropriately.

The suspect has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of public indecency.

Detectives said it’s possible there are other victims and are asking anyone with information on Wimberly to come call Portland police 503.823.0453.