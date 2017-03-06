Photos: Dead sperm whale washes ashore near Warrenton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead sperm whale washed ashore near Warrenton on Monday morning, aquarium officials say.

The corpse was 36 feet long, according to the Seaside Aquarium. It was initially spotted a few miles off the Newport coast on March 2. It continued to move north due to strong currents. The U.S. Coast Guard later reported the corpse 4 miles west of Camp Rilea. At 10 a.m., the corpse finally arrived two miles north of the Peter Iredal shipwreck.

Sperm whale corpse in Warrenton View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium) The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium) The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium) The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium) The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium) The corpse of a sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton on Monday. March 6, 2017, (Courtesy: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

The Seaside Aquarium took measurements on the corpse, but it had been dead for quite some time before washing ashore. This meant very little could be done in regards to a necropsy. Oregon state park officials helped the Seaside Aquarium remove the whale’s lower jaw. It will be sent to Portland State University.

Aquarium officials said the rest of the whale will be left to decay on the beach as food for birds. In this way, the corpse is actually beneficial to the beach ecosystem.

Sperm whales don’t normally wash ashore in that location, but it does happen, the Seaside Aquarium said. The last sperm whale to wash ashore on the northern Oregon coast was in 2012.