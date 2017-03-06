Pair nabbed in 2015 theft of $15K in musical gear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested two people following the theft of $15,000 worth of musical equipment from a band called The Social Animals.

Brian Corey Gerou and Megan Elizabeth Chambers will be arraigned on Monday on one count first-degree aggravated theft. Both were released from jail following the arrests on Friday.

According to court records, the theft happened in February 2015.

On its Facebook page, “The Social Animals” posted about the grand jury experience. The post states that Portland police continued to work the case, despite it being a case from 2 years ago.

It’s unknown how detectives were able to identify Gerou or Chambers.

The group wrote on Facebook that after the theft, they received donations from fans and were able to bounce back.

“This year, when our debut album comes out (and it won’t be long now *hint hint*), each person who donated even a CENT to our cause during that tumultuous period will be reimbursed with a special Album Care Package specifically designed for that occasion,” according to the Facebook page.