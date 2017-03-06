More snow in the Winter That Wouldn’t Give Up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the Winter That Wouldn’t Give Up, scattered snow showers are hitting the KOIN 6 News viewing area and some light accumulation is possible.

Snow showers, which may be mixed with rain, will continue on-and-off through the morning commute, with 1 inch of snow possible in some spots. The hills may pick up as much as 2 inches by mid-morning, but the temperatures will rise and the snow will melt.

Some school routes may see delays.

The central Willamette Valley (South of Wilsonville through Salem) is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10am this morning.

