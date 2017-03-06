More snow in the Winter That Wouldn’t Give Up

Temperatures will rise and the snow will melt

Snow on the road in Salem along Commercial at Fairview, March 6, 2017 (ODOT)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the Winter That Wouldn’t Give Up, scattered snow showers are hitting the KOIN 6 News viewing area and some light accumulation is possible.

Snow showers, which may be mixed with rain, will continue on-and-off through the morning commute, with 1 inch of snow possible in some spots. The hills may pick up as much as 2 inches by mid-morning, but the temperatures will rise and the snow will melt.

Some school routes may see delays.

The central Willamette Valley (South of Wilsonville through Salem) is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10am this morning.

A look at radar at 3:31 a.m. on March 6, 2017 (KOIN)
