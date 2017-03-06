Missing 11-year-old has half-sister ‘very worried’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old girl is missing and possibly in danger with her custodial father, prompting a statewide search that now includes the FBI.

Kaitlyn Stofiel lives in Portland with her custodial father, 44-year-old Thomas Clarence Stofiel. Police said he has weapons and may be distraught.

Stofiel’s truck was found in late February parked near milepost 76 along Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Reservation. Neither the father nor the daughter have any known connections with the reservation.

Kaitlyn’s half-sister, Emily Knappenberger, lives in Vancouver. The 20-year-old told KOIN 6 News the situation is “scary and it’s very frustrating.”

Emily said she’s worried about her little sister. “She’s still a kid.”

It’s been 5 years since they’ve seen each other, she said, because Tom and Kaitlyn have moved around the US.

“He lived in Oregon and then he cut all contact and the next thing you know he’s on Facebook posting pictures of Kansas,” Emily said. “So that’s how we found out she wasn’t even in Oregon anymore.”

Later they moved to Minnesota, she said.

Because of that, she said, she hasn’t been in touch with Kaitlyn for a while.

“It was just really hard because we’d talk to her for a couple months at a time” before communication would lapse because “he’d decide, ‘OK, I don’t want them talking to her.'”

Emily said she got a text message from Kaitlyn on October 30, 2016, and said she thinks they had a phone call the next day. The text, she said, was simply, “I just wanted to say hi.”

She said she heard rumors Tom Stofiel was talking about coming back to Portland.

Emily wants her half-sister to come home.

“I think she needs to be a kid and be with her family and not be separated and torn and she tells us every time that she misses us, ‘I want my mom.’ I’m very worried for her. I am.”