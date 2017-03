VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment Monday after deputies said he grabbed and held a child in a Vancouver hospital.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital’s emergency room, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 37-year-old Clayton G. Closser, let the child go a short time later.

He was booked into Clark County Jail for unlawful imprisonment.