Demonstrators rally against ICE ‘campaign of terror’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators rallied against what they called Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “campaign of terror” in Oregon on Monday.

The rally, “ICE Out of Oregon,” was held in front of Portland’s ICE headquarters on Southwest Macadam Avenue.

Event organizers said they want city officials to declare ICE a “non-grata” federal agency, meaning agents wouldn’t be welcome in the city.

“President Trump and ICE continues enforcing the same inhumane and failed immigration policy of raids and family separation of the last 8 years without a pathway to legalization to the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States,” event organizers said.

Speakers at the event said the actions of ICE are wrong and gathered against the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

"What ICE is doing is wrong," speakers address the crowd that has gathered against the deportation of undocumented immigrants.