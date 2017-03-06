Boring woman broadsided, dies on Hwy 26

BORING, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old woman died when she turned in front of an oncoming car along Highway 26 Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Alexis Graham turned left onto SE Stone Road when her Honda was hit by an oncoming Toyota 4Runner. Emergency responders were not able to save the life of the Boring woman.

The Toyota driver, David McGaw, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The 25-year-old Portland resident was later released.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Stephen Hunter at 503.988.7300.