SE Division speed cameras to be turned on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Regional officials will formally activate the first Speed Safety Cameras in East Portland at a Monday morning press conference.

The cameras — which ticket drivers exceeding the posted speed limits — are on SE Division Street and 122nd Avenue. They are included in the Vision Zero Action Plan adopted by the City Council last year to eliminate all fatal and serious injury street crashes by 2020.

The activation will be preceded by a press conference with Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman, Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat, Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Meyers and Portland Police Captain Michael Crebs.

Warnings will be issued for the first 30 days, followed by speeding tickets. The warning period will end on April 4.

The council reduced the speed limit on SE Division between 82nd and 174th avenues last week for safety reasons.

Cameras in Southwest Portland were activated last year.

