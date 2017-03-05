National horseback ride for domestic violence awareness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman is making a cross country journey with her horse Apollo for domestic violence awareness, and she’ll be traveling through Portland on Sunday.

Meredith Cherry and her 8-year-old horse started on January 1 near Grass Valley, Calif. and have now traveled over 800 miles. She said the nationwide ride will take up to 4 years at a rate of 10-15 miles per day.

On March 1, she arrived in McMinnville, and she has since been making her way toward Tigard and Portland.

Cherry said she mostly travels on indirect side roads from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

