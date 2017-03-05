Gresham man missing, in need of medication

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are searching for a missing man who is in need of his medication, authorities say.

Michael Hernandez, 53, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, walked away from his group home on Northeast 165th Avenue around 12 p.m. on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Care providers said they don’t believe he has any friends in the area.

Hernandez’s health condition may cause him to appear in a catatonic state, immobile or unresponsive, police said.

Authorities described Hernandez as a Hispanic man with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray coat and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact the Gresham Police Department at 503.823.3333.