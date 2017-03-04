Tillamook Cheese Factory visitors center closing

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN) — The old Tillamook Cheese Factory visitors center is closing its doors on March 6 as the owners prepare to build a new and improved one.

Oregonians and tourists have been visiting the Tillamook Cheese Factory for decades for the free factory tour and ice cream cones.

A new visitors center will be built in place of the demolished one. This new building will be 50% larger than the current one and will accommodate the 1.3 million people who visit every year. There will be a larger cafe with more seating, a gift shop, better parking lot and “enhanced” ice cream counter.

But never fear, dairy lovers! A temporary visitors center will be open during construction. From March 21-Summer 2018 when the new building opens, the temporary visitor center will operate on the cheese factory property.