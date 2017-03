PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Trump will rally in Lake Oswego on Saturday as part of the nationwide March 4 Trump event.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at George Rogers City Park.

A counter protest event called “Stand for Love” will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Millenium Plaza City Park.

