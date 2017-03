PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman died in a crash on Hwy 26 east of Seaside Saturday morning.

Oregon State Police said 55-year-old Roberta Lundquist was driving a Toyota 4Runner when she lost control on the icy road. She over-corrected, causing the car to go sideways down the shoulder and hit several trees.

Lundquist died at the scene as a result of her injuries.