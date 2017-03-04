Poll: Most trust PPB, but support falls among minorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A community policing survey released by the City of Portland on Friday afternoon found varying levels of trust among Portlanders in the police.

The research was conducted under a federal settlement agreement and released by Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Although most residents have confidence in the police, positive perceptions decrease in minority communities.

Among other things, the survey, conducted by DHM Research, found:

• Portland residents continued to view the Portland Police Bureau most positively when it comes to activities directly related to fighting crime.

• A majority of Portland residents who had contact with the police felt they were treated fairly and were satisfied with their experiences.

• Residents expressed concerns about how Portland police may treat people of color and people with mental health conditions.

• Concerns about being stereotyped were heightened among members of marginalized communities. The level of concern was highest among members of the African American community.

• Portland residents remained largely unaware of recent reforms in by the police bureau in specific initiatives, such as mental health crisis training.

• Skepticism is highest when it comes to investigations of and accountability for officers.

• Members of marginalized populations, including racial and sexual minorites, have elevated concerns about the bureau.

The survey was conducted under the city’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the bureau’s history of civil rights violations against the mentally ill. It was scheduled to be presented to the Community Oversight and Advisory Board established by the agreement, but pulled from the agenda at the start of the meeting. It was released by Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office. Wheeler is in charge of the police bureau.

You can read the report here.