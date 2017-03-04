Police brutality protest planned for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest against police brutality is set to begin at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators will rally against alleged police brutality that took place on January 20.

Event organizers said police opened fire with pepper spray and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In response, they called for Mayor Ted Wheeler to fire the Portland Chief of Police, but he didn’t.

“They gave us no justice, and we gave them no peace,” event organizers said.

The rally kicks off at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Event organizers reminded attendees to keep things peaceful.

“This is a nonviolent protest. We cannot get our message through if we are violent,” event organizers said.