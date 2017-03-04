NE Portland murder suspect arrested in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities confirmed the arrest of Alexander R. Ortiz, 33, who was wanted for the murder of Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas.

KOIN 6 News has learned that an arrest warrant was filed against Ortiz on Thursday, March 3. Police booked him into jail on three countys: aggravated murder, rape and a single count of aggravated animal abuse.

Ortiz was arrested on Friday night in the 700 block of Southeast Cedar Street by the Washington County Sheriff’s tactical response team.

Police tell us Ortiz is being charged with aggravated murder because he killed Herrera Villegas immediately after committing rape at a nearby hotel and that the death was done in an act to conceal that crime.

The hotel where the rape occurred is next to Herrera Villegas’ apartment in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Blvd.

The dog that Ortiz is alleged to have occurred was named Max. Police have not said how either Max or Herrera Villegas died.

Investigators have confirmed that Ortiz was also wanted in Washington County stemming from a sexual assault that happened in February in Hillsboro.

Prosecutors in Washington County have filed for an arrest warrant but it remains sealed. KOIN 6 News has learned that bail for the Hillsboro rape case is set at $500,000, but he is being held on a no bail hold in Multnomah County.

It is expected Ortiz will be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 503.823.4357.