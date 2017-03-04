Merkley talks healthcare, Russia at Hood River town hall

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, spoke on recent issues at his town hall in Hood River on Saturday, including healthcare and Russia.

Just last weekend, Merkley held a town hall in Portland.

Questions from constituents at Merkley’s Hood River town hall event ranged from the Affordable Care Act to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration to gun control and more.

One woman asked the senator why he didn’t attend the presidential inauguration, and the crowd yelled at her in response, telling her to stop “reading fake news.” Afterwards, Merkley informed the woman he did attend the inauguration.

Woman in red shirt, black vest asks @SenJeffMerkley why he didn't go to the inauguration.

Merkley did. Crowd yells, stop reading fake news. pic.twitter.com/Sff6Xx5c9t — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) March 4, 2017

Speaking on Russia, Merkley said, “If anyone coordinates with a foreign power, that is a traitorous conduct.”

