McCollum scores 31 in Trail Blazers’ win over Nets

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, right, goes to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Brooklyn Nets 130-116 on Saturday night.

Al-Farouq Aminu made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points off the bench as well as a team-high six rebounds for Portland, which won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game win streak from Jan. 21-27.

The Blazers went 16 of 25 (64 percent) on 3-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field overall.

With its win and Denver’s loss to Charlotte on Saturday night, the Blazers moved within 1 1/2 games of the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 26 points.