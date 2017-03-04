Man who killed OR resident for alleged rape gets 20 years

Related Coverage Accused Oregon rapist found dead in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an Oregon man he mistakenly believed impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

The Yakima Herald reports that 21-year-old Yoset Dominguez-Serrano of Outlook, Washington, received the sentence Friday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Dominguez-Serrano in January pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the February 2015 killing of 24-year-old Antonio Hernandez-Ledezma of Boardman, Oregon.

Dominguez-Serrano told police that he believed Hernandez-Ledezma had impregnated Dominguez-Serrano’s 13-year-old relative and killed the Oregon man to protect his family’s honor.

But DNA tests showed that Hernandez-Ledesma was not responsible for the pregnancy.

Hernandez-Ledezma’s skeletal remains found by a hiker in September 2015.

Dominguez-Serrano faces deportation to Mexico once he completes his sentence.