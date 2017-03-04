Man rescued from Eugene storm drain

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A man who authorities say climbed down a storm drain in Eugene for unknown reasons is in critical condition after being pulled out by firefighters.

Eugene Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Lance Lighty tells The Register-Guard that crews used a rope tied to the man’s feet to pull him out at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lighty says crews revived the man believed to be in his 60s and he was taken to a local hospital.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says officials investigated and determined the incident was not of a suspicious nature.