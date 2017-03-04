Jewelry theft suspect charged while already in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly stole $15,666 worth of jewelry from the Cornelius Fred Meyer in January was charged on March 2, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies have been looking for this suspect for more than a month. Marshall Litten allegedly went into the jewelry store on January 19, smashed a display case and ran off with $15,666 worth of gold necklaces.

Deputies saw a booking photo of Litten after he was arrested for a robbery in Beaverton and believed he was the same man seen in surveillance video from the jewelry store robbery. The forensic science unit confirmed Litten was the suspect they were looking for based on evidence from the theft.

Litten was already being held at the Washington County jail for the Beaverton robbery case, and was then charged with first degree theft and criminal mischief for the Fred Meyer theft. He is being held on $280,000 bail.

Deputies are still looking for some of the stolen jewelry and ask anyone with information to call 503.629.0111.