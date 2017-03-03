Woodland triple homicide suspect won’t get death penalty

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a man accused in a Woodland triple homicide and attempted jail escape.

The Columbian reports Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Golik notified Brent Luyster’s defense team Thursday of the decision.

Golik says his office will seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Luyster’s lawyer says he plans to plead not guilty Monday to three counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a jail inmate, malicious mischief and attempted escape.

Aggravated murder is the only charge in Washington that carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Luyster is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary David Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15. A fourth person was shot and critically injured.