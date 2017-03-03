SE Division hit-and-run leaves woman injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was left seriously injured after being hit by a truck on SE Division on February 25.

Andrea Saffaie-Castro’s husband Jason Castro tells KOIN 6 News that she is still at OHSU healing from multiple pelvic fractures, a head laceration that required scalp staples and a concussion.

Portland Police say Saffaie-Castro was hit at 9:08 p.m. near SE 51st and SE Division Street and was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a flat-bed truck, possibly a tow truck.

