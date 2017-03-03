PPS board to vote on adding more school days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools Board will vote next week on whether to add more instructional days to the 2016-2017 school year.

After closing for a total of 9 school days due to inclement weather this year, PPS and other districts in the area had to decide how to make up for lost instructional hours.

In December, the board voted to restore 2 days at the end of the year, cancelled late start and early release for the rest of the year and added June 14 to the calendar.

On March 7, the PPS board will vote to convert April 7 from a planning day to an instructional day and add June 15 to the calendar.