PPS announces finalist for superintendent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools on Friday announced the name of the sole finalist for consideration to serve as the next superintendent.

Dr. Donyall Dickey is currently the Chief Schools Officer and Chief Academic Officer for Atlanta Public Schools.

PPS says Dickey was one of 32 applicants. Eight were women and 10 were people of color.

Dr. Dickey served as the Chief Schools Officer as well as Chief Academic Officer and as a Regional Superintendent in the School District of Philadelphia. He started his career in Maryland as a third grade teacher in the Baltimore City Public Schools and a high school teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools. Dr. Dickey also served as a school principal for six years in Howard County, Maryland, as well as a principal and assistant principal in Baltimore, Maryland.

The date of the PPS Board vote to formalize Dickey’s contract and vote on his appointment has not been finalized. Dickey will likely become superintendent effective July 1.

Former PPS superintendent Carole Smith stepped aside in July following a series of controversies about lead in school drinking fountains.