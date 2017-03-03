Timbers fired up, ready to go for 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Timbers Army is already fired up, ready to go.

The Timbers begin their 2017 season Friday night at Providence Park with a 6:30 p.m. match against the Minnesota United.

Portland missed the playoffs last season just one year after winning the MLS title. Coach Caleb Porter leads the squad again this season.

Fans began camping outside Providence Park in the very early hours of Friday to get wristbands for better seats for the opener. The Timbers Army will once again be loud, boisterous and in full force this season.

Players are itching to start the season.

Liam Ridgewell said he’s “looking forward to the season,” midfielder Sebastian Blanco said he “can’t wait for the season to start” and Fanendo Adi said this season’s Timbers are capable of “something special.”

There have been changes to the roster, including this week.

The Timbers waived forward Jack McInerney.

The 24-year-old appeared in 24 matches for Portland last season, including eight starts, and had five goals. It was his lone season with the Timbers.

“I really enjoyed working with Jack. He’s a good player, a good professional, but you have to make these decisions sometimes, and ultimately we felt it was the right one,” coach Caleb Porter said.

The move will give help the Timbers free up salary cap space to sign a center back.

Portland was McInerney’s fourth Major League Soccer team. Drafted by the Philadelphia Union in 2010, he also had stints with the Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew.

He has scored 38 goals in 143 career matches, with 89 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.