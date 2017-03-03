Crews, geologists examining hole on side of US 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to determine what caused a small hole to open up on the side of the eastbound US 26 between the Zoo and Jefferson Street off-ramp.

Geologists on Thursday determined there is no threat to travelers on the US 26, however, they will still investigate. Their plan includes:

• Using underground cameras to look at the hole and inside the surrounding utility pipes.

• Crew will open the utility access hole in the right lane of U.S. 26. This will require up to a two hour closure of the right lane that will take place sometime after 9 a.m. Friday.

• Geologists will remove some of the soil around the hole to continue geological investigations.