Arrests spark fear in immigrant communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father of 5 from Sandy, with no criminal background, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on his way home from work, leaving his family devastated.

Roman Zargoza-Sanchez was taken into custody on February 14. He was on his way home from working at a nursery in Sandy and was nearly home when he was pulled over.

A statement from ICE explains why they did so:

Mr. Zaragoza was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody Feb. 14 after it was determined he was previously ordered removed to Mexico by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the Department of Justice agency which administers the nation’s immigration courts. Relevant databases indicate Mr. Zaragoza was never lawfully admitted to the U.S. He remains in ICE custody at the Northwest Detention Center pending removal from the U.S. to Mexico.

Attorney Stephen Manning with Immigrant Law Group said this case is sounding alarms for immigrants.

“It’s sending shock waves of fear,” Manning said.

Manning has been an immigration attorney for 20 years and says he has never experienced anything like this.

Manning feels the new executive orders were designed to wipe out the old guidelines for dealing with immigrants. He said without something to replace those guidelines, it made everyone a priority for deportation.

“This period of instability is really scary and not just for Oregon’s immigrant communities,” Manning said.

He also said reports show detention space is expanding and as more immigrants are detained, the arrests will eventually add to the bottom line of private companies.

“Most of that is going to be run through for profit private prisons, so not prisons operated by the department of justice or the Department of Homeland Security, but by private corporations who make a profit based on how many Individuals are detained there,” Manning said.

He said it can cost taxpayers as much as $300 a day per detainee.