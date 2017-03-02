Wheeler proposes City Council meeting code of conduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — After enduring weeks of disrupted City Council meetings since become mayor, Ted Wheeler will ask the council to approve rules of conduct for those attending them and to the presiding officer clear authority to evict those who do not follow them.

The rules and authority are included in an ordinance and series of documents Wheeler will submit to the council for consideration next week. Their submission follows a series of noisy demonstrations at council meetings that have frequently prevented the council from completing its work on schedule.

Issues raised by demonstrators have varied from meeting to meeting and included the city’s handing of the homeless crisis, the affordable housing crisis, anti-Trump demonstrations, and the police shooting of an African-American teenager allegedly carrying a replica gun.

The ordinance gives the presiding officer the authority to eject those causing disruptions after warning them them about the consequences of their behavior. Other potential actions include arrests for criminal trespass.

Although meetings of other governing bodies are occasionally disrupted, Wheeler spokesman Michael Cox says what is happening at the council meetings is unique and must be addressed.

“The Mayor served as Chair of Multnomah County. He sat on the Oregon Investment Council. He served in the State Capitol at Treasurer. All are places where the business of the people is carried out with civility and decorum, places that school kids visit. For some reason Portland can’t seem to figure it out. The Mayor is dedicated to changing the culture in City Hall. It may take time, but he’s going to do it,” says Cox.

The ordinance says such disruptions started before Wheeler was elected mayor but have increased since he took office. They included a confrontation inside City Hall between police and demonstrators over the new police contract proposed by former Mayor Charlie Hales.

“Over the course of the last few years, disruptions at City Council meetings have become the undesirable norm which allowed a few individuals to halt Council meetings. Such disruptions prevented those who wish to attend and participate in Council meetings in a civil manner from doing so. Further such disruptions interfered with Council’s ability to carry out scheduled City business safely and efficiently with the frequency of the need to pause meeting with repeated recesses or to cancel or reschedule meetings,” reads the ordinance.

Protesters, police clash at Portland City Hall