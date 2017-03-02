Testimony gets heated for statewide landlord policy

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers on Thursday heard testimony for the first time on Oregon House Bill 2004, which aims to ban no-cause evictions and remove the state’s ban on rent control.

Portland City Council recently passed an ordinance with the same principals. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was in Salem to speak in favor of the bill, bringing the city’s ordinance statewide.

“It returns the tools to the local government to allow us to be able to make our own decisions about what policies to implement,” Wheeler said.

Others who testified included Pam Phan with the Oregon Community Alliance. She said she gets 2,000 calls a month from tenants evicted without cause.

“What that does is it leaves tenants to have to look at this really insane market right now,” Phan said.

Some spoke in opposition of the bill. Rental Housing Alliance of Oregon President Ron Garcia says no cause evictions are a tool landlords use to create safe housing for other tenants and he especially takes issue with the bill forcing landlords to pay moving costs for people who are evicted.

“That essentially subsidizes bad behavior from tenants that are creating instability in the neighborhood and should be removed,” Garcia said.

More testimony is expected throughout the day Thursday.