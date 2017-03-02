Sticker found on Mercado food truck not from ICE

Related Coverage Portland faith leaders condemn immigration rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a sticker posted on a truck at the Mercado food cart pod in SE Portland is not from ICE.

A sticker that read “Rewards paid for information leading to the arrest of illegal immigrants” and featuring the website for ICE was found at the Latino food cart pod.

A spokesperson for ICE said the website shown on the sticker is real, but the decals are not issued or sanctioned by the agency.

“Like the recent rash of false reports about purported ICE checkpoints and random sweeps, these actions are dangerous and irresponsible,” spokesperson Virginia Rice said.

Rice said there was a similar incident in the Los Angeles area in which a poster saying “Report illegal immigrants” was found on a fruit vendor’s truck.

The same stickers found in Portland were also found in the Seattle area last year, striking fear in the immigrant community.