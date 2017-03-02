Speed limit on outer SE Division reduced to 30 mph

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Portland City Council voted unanimously Thursday to lower the speed limit on Southeast Division between 82nd and 174th from 35 to 30 miles per house.

The change will be effective after the Portland Bureau of Transportation finishes switching speed limit signs in that section of what it terms Outer Division. The border between Portland and Gresham is 174th.

The change — declared an emergency speed limit — is effective for 120 days. It is in response to the number of fatal and serious injury crashes that have occured in that stretch of Division.

“The correlation between speed and serious injury or death is clear. We must ensure that all streets in our city are safe for people walking, biking, rolling or driving. I am grateful to my colleagues on City Council for understanding and supporting this urgent situation,” said Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who sponsored the change.

According to PBOT, in 2016 alone, five people died in traffic crashes on Southeast Division — four people walking and one person driving — and three people sustained life altering injuries. Seven of the collisions occurred on a two-mile stretch between 124th and 156th.

Over 10 years, Southeast Division has had more fatal and seriois injury crashes than any other corridor in the city, with a total of 13 deaths and 117 serious injuries. It had the fourth highest total for people walking, and the second highest total for people riding bicycles.

The changes are the first step in the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Outer SE Division Near-Term Safety Strategy. The strategy was developed as part of a previous ordinance passed by council on December 21, 2016, in response to the deaths of two pedestrians who were killed in Outer Division traffic crashes within hours of each other on December 7.

Each step in the plan implements an action identified in Portland’s Vision Zero Action Plan, which was adopted by the council last year with the goal of eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes by 2020.