Similarities noted between homicide, assault suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Could there be a connection between a Northeast Portland homicide and a sexual assault case in Milwaukie?

Detectives in Portland and Clackamas County say they’re looking into it after noticing similarities between a suspect in the homicide case and a sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

“They are looking at everything,” Sgt. Brian Jenson with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News.

Registered sex offender 33-year-old Alex R. Ortiz is being called the primary suspect in the murder of 59-year-old Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas and his dog. Villegas was found dead Monday afternoon at the Terrace at Columbia Knoll Apartments.

Before police found Villegas’ body, reports came in of a sexual assault at a hotel adjacent to his apartment complex. Ortiz was reportedly seen running from the hotel when police were called. He is also wanted in connection with that case, police said.

Investigators learned Ortiz also has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a Hillsboro sexual assault that happened in February, according to police.

On Sunday night, a 9-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted while sleeping in her bed at Clackamas Trails Apartments.

While authorities have not identified Ortiz as a suspect in that case, the description the girl gave to deputies seems to match that of someone who looks similar to him.

The victim described the man as Hispanic and unshaven with a striped beanie.

Deputies released this sketch based on the description: