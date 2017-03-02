SE Hawthorne Blvd improved for pedestrians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation is installing safety improvements to a stretch of SE Hawthorne after the August 2016 death of a 15-year-old pedestrian in the area.

Fallon Smart was hit and killed crossing SE Hawthorne and SE 43rd Avenue. PBOT says they investigated the corridor from SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd (SE 39th Avenue) to SE 50th Avenue and determined the best course of action would be to install a new median refuge at 43rd.

PBOT admits the current intersection can be confusing for pedestrians. The west and east crosswalks will be closed to encourage use of the new marked crossing.

In addition, left turns on to Hawthorne from SE 43rd Avenue will no longer be allowed.

PBOT is also installing improved curb ramps.