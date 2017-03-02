Portland school competes for new accessible playground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Moda Health and Portland Trail Blazer contest could give a local school a playground that disabled children would be able to enjoy as well.

Jason Lee Elementary School’s playground is more than a decade old. “We need a new playground because this school has a really old playground,” 4th grader Solovon Vongkhamchan tells KOIN 6 News.

The school’s PTA has been trying to raise money for a new play structure for years, but it costs around $20,000.

Jason Lee is now one of three finalists in the state for the Moda Assist program to win a new all-access playground.

“If you can’t get up steps and ladders, there’s really nothing you can do on the play structure because it all involves being able to climb or move for kids who are able-bodied, essentially,” Principal Isaac Cardona says.

The other two competing against Jason Lee are parks in Hermiston and Tillamook. Voting can be done online here.

“It would be highly used. Every single kid would get use out of it every single day,” Principal Cardona says.