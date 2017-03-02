Portland General Electric seeks 5.6% rate increase

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland General Electric has asked state utility regulators to approve a 5.6 percent rate increase.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that the utility asked for the increase, which would effectively provide $100 million in new revenue, to go into effect next January. PGE says the increase in necessary to cover increased costs for transmission upgrades and other investments to enhance grid reliability.

The request comes after rate increases in 2014, 2015, and 2016 that collectively raised rates about 7 percent.

The proposed raise would vary by customer class, with residential customers seeing a 7.1 percent raise. Small businesses would see rates go up 5.7 percent.

Ratepayer advocates say they will oppose the rate hike, citing the increases in recent years.