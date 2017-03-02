NW Portland building evacuated due to 3-alarm fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3-alarm fire broke out in a Northwest Portland commercial building Thursday afternoon, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

People were evacuated from the building on the 14000 block of NW Science Park Drive after the fire broke out. Reports indicated a possible gas leak in the building.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene said they found pressurized smoke coming from the east. Due to “known chemicals” in the building and the nature of the work done there, crews upgraded it to a 3-alarm fire.

Hazmat crews were called in as a precautionary measure.

CONGESTION: Smoke from a commercial structure fire can be seen from US 26 at Murray, expect delays. #pdxtraffic #koin6news #koin6pics pic.twitter.com/5tTZE3708v — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) March 3, 2017