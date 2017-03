BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A door came off of a MAX train as it was approaching the Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton Thursday, according to TriMet.

The door that came off reportedly had a mechanical issue earlier in the day.

After it came off, the door hit a metal box on a tunnel wall.

TriMet is investigating why the door wasn’t secured and how it came off.

Around 40 people were on the MAX train at the time. No one was hurt.