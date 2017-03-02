Gloved realtor rummages through home cabinets

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver family interested in selling their home allowed a realtor to show the home. But security footage instead showed the realtor arrived alone and rummaged through cabinets looking for something to steal.

Allyson Clarke said the video sent her heart into her stomach. And the only reason she and her husband checked the video was because they wanted to come home for lunch and didn’t want to interrupt the realtor.

She said she knew something was amiss when the realtor was in the house alone in casual — not professional — clothing.

At some point, he puts on blue latex gloves and drags a dining room chair into the kitchen. He’s heard rattling around in the family’s medicine cabinet.

When they realized what was going on, Clarke said they rushed to confront the man — but he was gone. A bottle of pain medication she received after her C-section was empty.

Clarke said her husband works in law enforcement and they did file a police report. She also said she sent the information to her own personal realtor and broker so it could be passed along to the appropriate licensing agencies for review.

KOIN 6 News spoke with the realtor, but aren’t naming him since no charges have been filed at this time.

“It didn’t happen the way it’s been said on the news, so I’m not going to respond right now,” he told KOIN 6 News. Asked if he had an attorney, he replied, “I have certain people I need to speak to before that happens.”