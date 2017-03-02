‘Extreme drop’ in 2017 Portland gang crime

Related Coverage Gang violence in Portland breaks record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a number police and community members are celebrating.

For the month of February, there was only 1 new case assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team (GET). The shooting happened February 2 near SE 122nd Avenue and Stark Street and involved people shooting at each other from two different vehicles. Six casings were recovered from the scene.

Portland Police Sgt. Don Livingston, a GET supervisor, said police haven’t been able to identify a single cause to the sudden drop in violence.

He said he’s never seen a month where there was just one known act of gang violence. Livingston has been with the GET for 7 years.

“It may have to do with the weather,” Livingston said. “But it’s only a guess.”

To date, the bureau has investigated 10 acts of gang violence for 2017, which is down from 25 acts of violence during the same time period in 2016.

“We are extremely low,” Livingston said.

When shootings drop, like they did during February, detectives with GET are able to work on cases that remain unsolved.

“We have a lot of unsolved cases right now,” Livingston said. Most of those unsolved crimes come from 2015 and 2016.

In an email, Tom Peavey, the policy manager for the Office of Youth Violence Prevention said, “lives are being saved, lives are being restored.”

Livingston said while the bureau is “happy” with the recent drop in gang violence, they are very aware that history shows come spring break, gang violence usually increases.

A 10-day December mission dubbed “Operation Safe Holidays,” helped target some of the most “active” gang individuals, according to Livingston.

Police arrested a total of 42 people for a variety of crimes and seized nine firearms.

“Many of the people arrested were specifically identified as people involved in recent gun, gang and/or violent crime incidents,” police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

Livingston also credits gang outreach workers, the DA’s Office and parole and probation officers for their efforts in helping keep the city safe.

In all of 2016, police investigated 82 gang-related shootings, in which 29 people were shot and one person was killed. A total of 748 casings were recovered.

Police and community members became increasingly alarmed in early 2015 when they noticed a surge of gang violence. Police will remember 2015 as a historic year for gang violence in the city. The bureau responded to 185 shootings.

According to bureau records, 73 people were shot during acts of gang violence in 2015 and 15 people killed. A total of 1,186 casings were recovered.

On Wednesday, a man in his 20s was shot in the area of Southeast 129th and East Burnside Street. Detectives assigned to GET are now investigating the case.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.