Car hits Camas fire truck responding to crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Camas-Washougal Fire Department fire truck was hit by a car after responding to a separate crash on SR 14 on Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire engine responded to a one car crash around 10 p.m. They evaluated a patient and were about to leave the scene when the engine was hit by another car driving by at a high speed. The fire engine was parked partially blocking the left lane of westbound SR 14 with emergency lights activated.

The driver of that car was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the completely destroyed car. They were taken to the hospital. No fire department personnel were injured.

The cause of the second crash is unknown, but authorities urge drivers to use caution when coming upon emergency vehicles in the roadway.