Astoria man wanted in connection with uncle’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the death of a Warrenton man whose body was found in his home on March 1.

Investigators say 66-year-old Ronald Boudgreau’s death is suspicious and they have reason to believe his nephew, Christopher Johns, 45, may be responsible. Johns lives in Astoria.

The sheriff’s office does not know where Johns is at this time and said he should be considered dangerous. Investigators said people should not confront him, but contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503.325.2061 if they see him or know where he is.