Vernonia shooting suspect found hiding under house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect sought after allegedly shooting a man in Vernonia was found hiding underneath a house, deputies say.

Gregory Reynolds, 37, of Vernonia is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man on February 18. The man was hospitalized afterward.

The alleged shooter was already wanted on several felony warrants unrelated to the shooting, authorities said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Reynolds is now in custody after he was found hiding under his family’s house.

Reynolds faces charges of attempted murder, menacing, second-degree attempted murder, third-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of post prison supervision, according to deputies.

Three additional people related to the case are also in custody as of Wednesday morning, but their names and charges weren’t immediately released.