Salem pastor gets decades for child rape

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The pastor at Our Father’s House in Salem was sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and sodomy with someone under the age of 14.

Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia admitted to a total of 7 counts of rape, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration on Tuesday. The 56-year-old was arrested in July 2016.

He admitted his guilt less than one day into his trial. The victim had testified that Aguilera-Garcia was her pastor and a close family friend.

He had rented church space from the Solid Rock Community Church, 3535 Ward Drive NE, in Salem.

In 1985, Aguilera-Garcia was convicted for 1st-degree sex abuse against a child under 12.

Judge Susan Tripp accepted his guilty pleas and sentenced him to a lengthy prison term.